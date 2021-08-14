Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $36.96 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Eastern Bankshares comprises approximately 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $36,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after buying an additional 801,595 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after buying an additional 446,234 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $8,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $6,751,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 372,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

EBC stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.84. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

