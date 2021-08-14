Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 151,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 138,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 801,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after buying an additional 93,111 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 88,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.62. The company has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

