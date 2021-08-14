Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,407,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

