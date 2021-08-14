Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

