Bitfarms (BITF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of BITF opened at $6.78 on Friday. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.