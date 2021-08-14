Bitfarms (BITF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of BITF opened at $6.78 on Friday. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.
About Bitfarms
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.