Bitradio 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $503.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $72,996.37 and approximately $503.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00188366 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,310,932 coins and its circulating supply is 10,310,928 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

