Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71,530.98

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $71,530.98 and $490.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00204476 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,310,471 coins and its circulating supply is 10,310,467 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

