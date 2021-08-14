BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

BB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

