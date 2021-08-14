BlackHat (BLKC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $291,578.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $291,578.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00155128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.01 or 0.99814395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00869840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

