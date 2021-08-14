BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.30.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.09. 134,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,112. BlackLine has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.54.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $1,039,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,244.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 61,506 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,465.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,857 shares of company stock worth $11,937,860. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

