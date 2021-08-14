Blend Labs Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Blend Labs in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blend Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of BLND opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

