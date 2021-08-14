Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.73

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.73 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.53). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 368,790 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.73. The stock has a market cap of £580.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

