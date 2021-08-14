BMO Capital Markets Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$15.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$12.45 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$7.67 and a 12-month high of C$13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -9.83.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

