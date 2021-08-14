BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KPLUY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KPLUY opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.12. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

