Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LCNB stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.92. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. Research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

In other LCNB news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 72.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

