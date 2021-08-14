Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.20 at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by Citigroup from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BBD.B. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.52.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.35. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

