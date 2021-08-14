Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 230.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $29.76. 113,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

