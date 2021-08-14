Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $594.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.47. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,061,049. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

