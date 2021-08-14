Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 5,615 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,333 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $224.55 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.25. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

