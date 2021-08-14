Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $52,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $380.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $3,281,906. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

