Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,925 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

