Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,037 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $131.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

