Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 26,281 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,281 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.41% of New Jersey Resources worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,891,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 132,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $38.59 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

