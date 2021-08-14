Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 58,670 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,670 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $51,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.90.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

