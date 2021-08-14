Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Robert Half International by 693.9% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,954 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,196,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Robert Half International by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $103.58 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

