Bottos (BTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,949.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Bottos has a market capitalization of $966,774.16 and approximately $27,949.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00884749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

