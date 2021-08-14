Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 16.59%.

BOXL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 55,469,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 3.63. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.80.

BOXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

