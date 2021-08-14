Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 16.59%.

BOXL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 55,469,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 3.63. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Boxlight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.