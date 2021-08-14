Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Lifted to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Cormark raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$257.46.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$243.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$249.19.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

