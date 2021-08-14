Bradley S. Adams Acquires 9,544 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 9,544 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $110,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley S. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bradley S. Adams acquired 8,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

