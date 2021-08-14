BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Brokerages expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report $6.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $7.10 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $27.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 34,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,414. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $133.90 million, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,163,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 498,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

