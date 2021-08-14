Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107.80 ($1.41). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 1,304,552 shares changing hands.

BREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

