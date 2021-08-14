Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of BRDG opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

