Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE BRDG opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

