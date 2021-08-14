Brio Consultants LLC Has $891,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,391,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $66.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

