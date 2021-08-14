British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get British Land alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.41 on Friday. British Land has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.