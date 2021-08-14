Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $175.80 and last traded at $175.80, with a volume of 2344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,973,000 after acquiring an additional 50,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,911,000 after acquiring an additional 83,050 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.