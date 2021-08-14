Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE BV traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. BrightView has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 281.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 1,564,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter worth $7,958,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the second quarter worth $4,986,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter worth $3,215,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 14.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 162,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.