Brokerages Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 100,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $8,329,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,666,152 shares of company stock worth $392,768,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after buying an additional 250,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after buying an additional 77,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $2,276,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

