Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.30 Million

Analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post sales of $487.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.04 million to $662.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $281.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SM Energy by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 293,814 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in SM Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SM opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

