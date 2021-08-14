Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $656,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

