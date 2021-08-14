Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. Consolidated Water reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,478. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

