Brokerages Expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cricut.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,317,970 shares of company stock valued at $100,761,029.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $6.28 on Friday, hitting $28.23. 7,693,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,134. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.