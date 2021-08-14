Brokerages Expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,317,970 shares of company stock valued at $100,761,029.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $6.28 on Friday, hitting $28.23. 7,693,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,134. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

