Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Franklin Covey also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.44. 24,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $515.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.44, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

