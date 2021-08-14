Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.24. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $73.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

