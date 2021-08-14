Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. KB Home reported sales of $999.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,826,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

