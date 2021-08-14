Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). NOV posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NOV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83. NOV has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

