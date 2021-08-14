Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,461,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.