Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,461,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

