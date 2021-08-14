Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Price Target at GBX 3,849.22

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWY. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Libertas Partners upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of LON:BWY traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,366 ($43.98). 68,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,211. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,339.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

