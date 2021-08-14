Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Price Target at GBX 3,849.22

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWY. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Libertas Partners upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of LON:BWY traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,366 ($43.98). 68,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,211. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,339.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

