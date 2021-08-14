Brokerages Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Target Price at $25.50

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,987 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 696,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,457. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.